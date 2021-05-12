Karnataka Deputy CM's nephew dies of COVID-19

Anand Parappa Savadi

Belagavi

12 May 2021 11:18 IST

Anand Parappa Savadi, nephew of Laxman Savadi, Deputy Chief Minister, died of Covid-related complications in Belagavi on wednesday.

He was 45. He was admitted to the Lake view hospital in Belagavi.

His last rites will be conducted in his native village of Naganur PK near Athani on wednesday.

Anand Parappa was a businessman and active in the field of cooperation. His father Parappa Ajja is the brother of Laxman Savadi.