Karnataka Deputy CM rules out resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over sanction by Governor for prosecution in alleged MUDA ‘scam’

He questioned the Governor’s decision to sanction prosecution of the Chief Minister without a preliminary inquiry

Published - August 17, 2024 02:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar accused BJP of using Raj Bhavan for political ends.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar accused BJP of using Raj Bhavan for political ends. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar ruled out resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioning prosecution of the CM for alleged irregularities in allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

He questioned the Governor’s decision to sanction prosecution of the Chief Minister without a preliminary inquiry.

“There is no question of the Chief Minister submitting his resignation. The entire Cabinet stands by him. He is my CM, and he will be my CM. He will continue in office. The entire party and all MLAs of the Congress will support him. The INDI Alliance is also supporting him,” Mr. Shivakumar said on August 17.

“The BJP is trying to destabilise the strong State Government of the Congress party in Karnataka. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and H. D. Kumaraswamy issued statements on destabilising the government. The BJP hatched a conspiracy to destabilise the government. The BJP is using Raj Bhavan for political ends.”

Noting that the party and the government would fight the case both politically and legally to save the Constitution and democracy, Mr. Shivakumar said, “The Constitution will help us.”

Karnataka / corruption & bribery

