HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar counters Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge accusation on caste census

Karnataka Congress president says, ‘I have not opposed caste census anywhere. I only want the caste census to be undertaken scientifically’

December 12, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

A file photo of Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

A day after being accused by Congress president Mallikarjuna M. Kharge of opposing the release of caste census, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said that he had not opposed the caste census.

“I have not opposed caste census anywhere. I only want the caste census to be undertaken scientifically, and should be properly done,” he told mediapersons in Belagavi on December 12.

His comments came after Congress president Mallikarjuna M. Kharge claimed, during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on December 11, that Mr. Shivakumar and the BJP are opposed to the caste census in Karnataka.

The KPCC president said, “Many legislators have expressed misgivings that caste census has not been conducted properly. There have been complaints that enumerators have not gone house-to-house as part of the survey. Every community seeks rights as per their population. Even scheduled castes and tribes seek rights and allocation as per their population.”

Some time ago, Mr. Shivakumar had signed a memorandum of the Vokkaliga Sangha, which petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently, opposing the socio-economic and educational survey (caste survey) conducted by H. Kantharaj Commission in 2015 on the ground that the survey was not scientific.

The Congress, which has promised a caste census nationally, is currently a divided house in Karnataka on the issue. While the Chief Minister, on multiple occasion, has publicly stated that the survey report would be accepted, leaders from the dominant land owning Veerashaiva-Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities oppose the survey after leaked data showed their population are far less than the figures they claim. They include Mr. Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga leader, and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, a Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader.

Mr. Shivakumar said, “We have sought clarification on whether the caste census has been conducted scientifically. We have faith in the socio-economic survey. I fully endorse the Congress’s policy on social justice. According to the Centre’s caste categorisation, even I am a leader of backward classes. As the president of a party, I have to see everyone equally.” He had discussed the issue of survey report not having the signature of the member-secretary with Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes K. Jayaprakash Hegde. “The question now arises as to how the report becomes valid without the signature of the member-secretary.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / national politics / Caste / Socio Economic And Caste Census

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.