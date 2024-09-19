Karnataka delegation to visit Varanasi, Haridwar to study conduct of Ganga Aarti

As the Congress government in Karnataka has plans to organise the Cauvery Aarti on the lines of the Ganga Aarti, a delegation led by Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy will embark on a three-day tour of Varanasi and Haridwar from September 20 to study how the religious ceremony is performed on the banks of the Ganga.

Besides the Minister, the study team comprises legislators P.M. Narendraswamy, Ramesh Babu Bandisidde Gowda, Ravi Kumar, K.M. Uday, Dinesh Guli Gowda, H.C. Balakrishna, Harish Gowda, Darshan Dhruvanarayana, K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, and A.R. Krishnamurthy, former MLC Appaji Gowda, Congress leaders Venkataramana Gowda (‘Star’ Chandru), and officials of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced the plan of the government to organise the Cauvery Aarti on the banks of the river which is the lifeline of the people in many parts of southern Karnataka.

On September 20, legislators from the Cauvery belt will visit Haridwar and watch the Ganga Aarti. On September 21, the team would visit Varanasi and see the Ganga Aarti. On September 22, it will visit the Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

The team would hold discussions with local officials in Varanasi. The team is expected to submit a report to the government in the next 30 days.

The proposed Cauvery Aarti will not only provide a boost to tourism but also attract the devout in view of the sanctity people attach to river Cauvery.

