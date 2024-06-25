Karnataka delegation meets Japanese company officials in Japan to explore investments

A delegation to Japan led by M.B. Patil, Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, met officials of various firms, including Nissin Foods, Nissan Motors, and Hitachi, on Monday (June 25) and explored investment opportunities for Karnataka.

The Minister met Ryota Kawawa, General Manager of the Corporate Management Division; Michiko Kakuchi, Manager of the Corporate Management Division; and Kaya Tanii, Sustainability Strategy Lead of the Corporate Planning Division, all from Nissin Foods.

The company, which already has a 23-year presence in India, has seen significant sales and profit increases over the past three years and potential for further growth with government support.

Mr. Patil suggested to Nissin Foods executives that Bengaluru could be their next expansion hub to support domestic growth and exports. He said the company could also use the food park infrastructure in Dharwad and Vijayapura and explore the benefits of a food processing value chain and proximity to markets in Maharashtra.

Nissin has shifted its strategy in the last three years to focus on the mid-premium segment, which led to increased consumption and better margins. While there are no immediate investment plans, potential expansion is anticipated in the next 3-5 years, the company officials said.

The delegation also met key representatives from Hitachi, including Bharat Kaushal, Managing Director of Hitachi India & Corporate Officer of Hitachi; Kazuhisa Kaneko, General Manager of the Government Relations Group; Yushi Akiyama, Chief Operating Officer of Hitachi India; Kunio Kubota, Senior Manager of the Government Relations Group; and Asami Higai, Assistant Manager of the Government Relations Group, all of Hitachi, Ltd.

Some of the areas discussed include Developing AI-driven systems to optimise power grids and rail networks and improve asset management through predictive maintenance; partnering on projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, where Hitachi is contributing railway locomotives manufactured at its facility in Karnataka; and Hitachi’s recent expansion in India with two new factories outside Bengaluru.

The delegation’s meeting with Nissan Motors officials emphasised focusing on potential collaborations and expansion of Nissan’s electric vehicle initiatives in Karnataka, the company’s global presence, commitment to governments, and the ‘Nissan Ambition 2030’ vision, which focuses on expanding electric mobility. Joji Tagawa, Nissan’s Senior Vice President, and Mr. Frank Torres, President of Nissan India, were part of the meeting.

Automobiles manufactured by Nissan India are exported to over 120 countries, and the Minister suggested Karnataka could become an EV export hub with a holistic and supportive ecosystem that was already coming up.