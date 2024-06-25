GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka delegation gets investment offer of $6.2 billion in Europe

Published - June 25, 2024 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, with Sharath Bache Gowda, Chairman of KEONICS, at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, with Sharath Bache Gowda, Chairman of KEONICS, at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit:

Karnataka has received investment offers to the tune of $6.2 billion from various corporates and business conglomerates from Europe, said Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT, Biotechnology, and Science and Technology, here on Tuesday.

The Minister led a business exploratory delegation to London, France, Germany, Switzerland, and other places in the EU and met up with top officials of various enterprises.

“We met top decision-makers in many companies and we received investment offers of $6.2 billion as an immediate outcome of our business exploratory tours. We hope a majority of them convert into actual business on the ground,” Mr. Kharge said while addressing a media conference at Vidhana Soudha here.

Kind of investments

On the kind of businesses that evinced interest in investing in the State, he said it was a mix of sectors ranging from chip design and semicon companies to aerospace and defence and several of them were inquiries for setting up global capability centres (GCCs) in Karnataka.

Responding to a reporter’s query about the number of jobs these projects might create, the Minister said, “The proposed GCCs alone will create 35,000 to 40,000 jobs in the State.” Mr. Kharge said Karnataka had embarked on a “hyper growth” phase.

The delegation also visited California and Massachusetts in the U.S. and participated in the ‘BIO International Convention 2024’ held in San Diego, attended by 18,500 industry leaders globally.

“Our objective was to highlight our infrastructure and policy landscape to biotechnology companies and industry bodies in the U.S., and also to explore future global expansion plans of electronic and biotech firms in the country,” he said.

For collaborations

Sharath Bache Gowda, Chairman of KEONICS, who was also part of the delegation, said high-level meetings were conducted with Salk Institute, Kyoto University, Biocom California, and the University of Pennsylvania Biotechnology Centre to explore collaborations in health tech, agri tech, and in the upcoming Bio-Bank and Anti-Venon Research Development Centre. Also, government-to-business meetings were held with biotech firms such as Aragen, Mabion, and Enzene and their interest in foraying into Karnataka was explored.

“We know Bengaluru is a global leader on many fronts. But when we meet people and companies from various global cities, we know we are even bigger a brand,” said Mr. Gowda.

Related Topics

Karnataka / investments / biotechnology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.