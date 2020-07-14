Karnataka declares second PU results; pass percentage stands at 61.8%

Bengaluru

14 July 2020 13:15 IST

As many as 61.8% of the total 6.75 lakh students who appeared for the Second year Pre-University (II PU) examinations, passed the examination.

The results were announced on Tuesday by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday. This year's pass percentage is a marginal increase compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 61.73%.

A stream wise analysis of results shows that the pass percentage in the science stream is 76.2%, while it is 65.52%. The results of the arts stream is 41.27% . While the commerce and the arts pass percentage slipped this year, the science pass percentage has improved this year.

Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district have shared the first position with 90.71% of their students clearing the examination.

Like every year, girls fared better than boys with over all pass percentage of 68.73% as against 54.77% secured by boys.

As Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and ISC students did not appear many examinations as they were cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic, but was promoted based on their previous assesment and marks in other papers, Mr Suresh Kumar said that he would discuss with the Higher Education Minister of how the scores could be normalised so that PU students were not at a disadvantage.