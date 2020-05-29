Karnataka

Karnataka decides to embark upon agritourism

Aims to introduce aspects of agriculture and rural life to urbanites

Karnataka has decided to embark upon agritourism to introduce various aspects of agriculture and rural life to urbanites, to increase the incomes of farmers, and to boost the tourism economy.

A meeting on developing the concept of agritourism was held here on Friday with the involvement of the Departments of Tourism, Agriculture, and Horticulture.

Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi told The Hindu that farmers will be the main stakeholders under this concept.

“Tourists from the city will not only get a first-hand experience of farming, but also the cultural aspects associated with agriculture and rural life, including rural sports,” he said.

Measures will also be taken to allow farmers to directly sell their products to tourists, he noted.

The government is thinking of developing theme-based agritourism concepts, such as coffee and various other crops, he said.

To make such concepts sustainable, the Tourism Department is thinking of linking them with nearby tourist places so that the tourism sector too gets benefits, he explained.

Plans are also afoot to draw up such concepts for urban schoolchildren so that they would know about farming and rural life, Mr. Ravi said.

A co-ordination committee has been formed to identify the places for launching the theme-based initiative, the Minister said. It may take nearly an year for the actual concept to be implemented in a full-fledged manner.

Mr. Ravi has also asked Social Welfare Department authorities to help develop a ‘Dalit Heritage Tourism’ concept to promote Dalit heritage, especially Dalit folklore.

Similarly, authorities concerned have been told to develop ‘Lambani Heritage Tourism’ concept.

“I have suggested that a village of Lambanis near Hampi should be identified for this purpose so that it would be possible to attract foreign tourists who come to Hampi to the Lambani heritage village,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 9:27:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-decides-to-embark-upon-agritourism/article31704746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY