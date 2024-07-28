GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka DCM D.K. Shivakumar appeals to ministers to visit flood-hit areas

With reservoirs full and rivers in spate, Karnataka has been experiencing damage to property, crops and livestock

Updated - July 28, 2024 04:36 pm IST

Published - July 28, 2024 04:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

 

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday (July 28) appealed to his ministerial colleagues to visit flood-hit areas and attend to flood relief works. 

“Karnataka is experiencing heavy rains and most of the reservoirs are full. Rivers are in full spate. There have been reports of damage to property, crops and livestock. In this distress, it is our duty to stand with our people,” Mr. Shivakumar said. 

“I appeal my Cabinet colleagues to visit flood affected areas in their constituencies and other areas and attend to people’s problems. Thanks to Rain Gods, we are receiving good rains this year, but rains have also created problems in some areas. As elected representatives, we need to stand with the people of the State,” he said. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.