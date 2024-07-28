Karnataka DCM D.K. Shivakumar appeals to ministers to visit flood-hit areas

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday (July 28) appealed to his ministerial colleagues to visit flood-hit areas and attend to flood relief works.

“Karnataka is experiencing heavy rains and most of the reservoirs are full. Rivers are in full spate. There have been reports of damage to property, crops and livestock. In this distress, it is our duty to stand with our people,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

“I appeal my Cabinet colleagues to visit flood affected areas in their constituencies and other areas and attend to people’s problems. Thanks to Rain Gods, we are receiving good rains this year, but rains have also created problems in some areas. As elected representatives, we need to stand with the people of the State,” he said.