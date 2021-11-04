Karnataka cuts sales tax by ₹7 each on petrol, diesel

Bengaluru

04 November 2021 01:53 IST

Following the Central Government’s decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively, the State Government late on Wednesday night announced reduction of State’s sales tax on both petrol and diesel by ₹7 each, with effect from Thursday evening.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who took to Twitter to announce this, said the State would lose revenue of ₹2,100 crore owing to reduced sales tax.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing relief to the people who were impacted by rising fuel prices, and said the both Central and State Governments had offered Deepavali gift to the people by reducing fuel prices.

