Karnataka COVID-19 toll crosses 2,000 with 102 new deaths

With 102 deaths reported on Tuesday, Karnataka’s death toll touched 2,055. The State’s overall toll first hit 100 on June 17. Subsequently, the total number of deaths touched 1,032 on July 16, and it has now doubled in 12 days to 2,055.

In fact, the toll started spiking in the beginning of July. From July 1 till date, the State added 1,809 to its toll, which translates to an average of 64 deaths a day.

With 957 deaths so far, Bengaluru Urban district has contributed 45% of the total number of deaths. The number of deaths has crossed 100 in Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, and Dharwad too. With a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 2%, Karnataka is now in fifth position in the country in terms of deaths.

Meanwhile, the State recorded 5,536 new cases, the highest single-day increase so far, taking the total number of cases to 1,07,001. With 2,819 people discharged, the total number of recoveries touched 40,504. Of the 64,434 active cases, 612 are being monitored in the ICU.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,898 cases and 40 deaths on Tuesday. With a total of 48,821 and 957 deaths, Bengaluru Urban is likely to cross 50,000 cases and 1,000 deaths on Wednesday. As many as 37,720 tests, including 16,340 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in a 24-hour period.

Centralised system

The State government will soon set up a centralized system in place to classify asymptomatic, symptomatic, and mildly symptomatic persons, and will recommend treatment based on case severity.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said various existing mobile applications related to COVID-19 would be brought under one platform to get real-time information. “This will in turn assist in strategising allocation of hospitals/beds to the needy. Following this, patients will get all information through one phone call,” he said.

Earlier during the day, the Minister a held videoconference meeting with the heads of private medical colleges to review their COVID-19 preparedness. The government has already issued guidelines to private hospitals to allocate 50% of beds for COVID-19 patients.