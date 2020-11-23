Karnataka COVID-19 Technical committee recommends not to open schools in December

The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee has recommended not to reopen schools in Karnataka in December. However, the State government is yet to take a call on this matter. The schools in the State have remained shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee headed by M.K. Sudarshan met on Sunday and concluded that it was not advisable to reopen schools in the State before the number of COVID-19 cases were brought under control. Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has scheduled a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar and department officials on Monday.
The department of Primary and Secondary Education is likely to bat for reopening of schools particularly for students of classes ten and twelve soon. While most private schools have begun online classes for students, learning for students belonging to government and aided schools has taken a hit during the pandemic.
The State government had started the Vidyagama programme where teachers would visit neighbourhoods of students from government schools and conduct classes. This programme too was stopped in October after it was reported that students who had attended these classes had contracted the virus.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath