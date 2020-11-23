Karnataka COVID-19 Technical committee recommends not to open schools in December

The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee has recommended not to reopen schools in Karnataka in December. However, the State government is yet to take a call on this matter. The schools in the State have remained shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee headed by M.K. Sudarshan met on Sunday and concluded that it was not advisable to reopen schools in the State before the number of COVID-19 cases were brought under control. Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has scheduled a meeting with Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar and department officials on Monday.

The department of Primary and Secondary Education is likely to bat for reopening of schools particularly for students of classes ten and twelve soon. While most private schools have begun online classes for students, learning for students belonging to government and aided schools has taken a hit during the pandemic.

The State government had started the Vidyagama programme where teachers would visit neighbourhoods of students from government schools and conduct classes. This programme too was stopped in October after it was reported that students who had attended these classes had contracted the virus.