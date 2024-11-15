 />
Karnataka Covid-19 ‘scam’: What does the Michael D’Cunha report say?

The Michael D’Cunha commission, which looked into the alleged multi-crore irregularities in COVID-19 procurements by the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, has made several shocking revelations. This series is a collection of The Hindu’s exclusive reportage on the extent of lapses, the findings of the commission and its recommendations.

Updated - November 15, 2024 12:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Health workers collecting samples for COVID-19 swab test at a government hospital in Bengaluru in September 2020, during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Health workers collecting samples for COVID-19 swab test at a government hospital in Bengaluru in September 2020, during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic. | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

The alleged multi-crore irregularities in COVID-19 procurements and management by the previous BJP government in Karnataka is the latest ‘scam’ to rattle the State. The controversy has garnered eyeballs as the interim report by the commission headed by retired High Court judge John Michael D’Cunha has recommended the prosecution of the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu, as reported in a series of exclusive stories by The Hindu.

The interim report was submitted to the State government by the commission on August 31, but its contents had not been made public. However, extracts from the report available with The Hindu had revealed irregularities over the purchase of three lakh PPE kits from two Chinese firms in April 2020 at exorbitant rates though there was “no compelling reason”.

The report has found several procedural and administrative lapses in the purchase orders worth over ₹918.34 crore issued by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) towards procurement of medical equipment, PPE kits, masks, ICU units, CT scanners, baby incubators, and other consumables during the financial years 2019-2020 to 2022-2023.

The report finds that the PPE kits were procured through direct purchase orders without any tenders or exemption granted from the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999, from DHB Global Hong Kong (China) and Big Pharmaceuticals at a cost of over ₹2,000 per unit.

On November 14, 2024, the Karnataka government decided to order a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged ‘scam’. A Cabinet meeting, presided over by CM Siddaramaiah, took the decision to form the SIT, which would be headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Published - November 15, 2024 12:39 pm IST

Collection - 17 stories

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa
Karnataka
COVID-19 ‘scam’: D’Cunha report recommends prosecution of Yediyurappa and former Minister Sriramulu
K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
The report further lists multiple instances of the State government procuring large quantities of PPE kits from local suppliers both before and after the direct purchase order to the two Chinese firms on April 2, 2020.
Karnataka
COVID-19 ‘scam‘ in Karnataka: Records built to show post facto Yediyurappa approval for 3 lakh PPE kits from Chinese firms: D’ Cunha report 
K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
A file photo of a health worker at a COVID-19 testing camp at K.R. Market bus stand in Bengaluru.
Karnataka
Karnataka government bore freight and transport charges of PPE kits despite companies initially quoting it, says report 
K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj
According to a 351-page report, procurement of medical equipment, PPE kits, masks, ICU units, CT scanners, and baby incubators was made by the Directorate of Medical Education without quotations and without determining the price.
Karnataka
COVID commission finds procedural and administrative lapses in procurement of medical equipment worth over ₹918.34 crore by Medical Education Directorate
Afshan Yasmeen
The D’Cunha commission was set up to probe the ‘irregularities’ in COVID-19 procurements and management by the previous BJP government.
Karnataka
SIT to probe COVID-19 ‘scam’ based on findings of D’Cunha panel’s interim report
The Hindu Bureau
Dinesh Gundu Rao
Karnataka
BJP made money from heaps of dead bodies during COVID-19, claims Dinesh Gundu Rao
The Hindu Bureau
B.S. Yediyurappa.
Karnataka
B.S. Yediyurappa says he will respond to allegations of corruption after bypolls
The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with his supporters at a Congress election rally in Sanudur Assembly constituency on Saturday.
Karnataka
D’Cunha report on COVID ‘scam’ adds more heat to bypoll campaign
The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge. File photo
Karnataka
Karnataka COVID-19 ‘scam’: BJP govt. profited during the pandemic even as lives lost, says Priyank Kharge 
The Hindu Bureau
While irregularities in RTPCR testing and manpower recruitment amounted to ₹125.46 crore and ₹74.58 crore, respectively, irregularities in equipment and drug procurement amounted to ₹31.07 crore and ₹33.24 crore.
Bengaluru
COVID commission highlights irregularities of over ₹264 crore at Kidwai Memorial Institute in Bengaluru
Afshan Yasmeen
Among the observations, the commission found that illegal claims and excess claims were settled under the AB-ArK in empanelled hospitals without necessary facilities. 
Karnataka
COVID commission report finds corruption at every stage of procurements made during the pandemic
Afshan Yasmeen
PPE kits kept for sale outside shops during the pandemic.
Karnataka
Govt. suspends official over alleged irregularities in procurements during COVID-19
The Hindu Bureau
The former High Court judge John Michael D’Cunha presenting his report on the alleged irregularities during the COVID-19 pandemic to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on August 31.
Karnataka
D’Cunha report says hundreds of crores were misappropriated during COVID-19 pandemic
The Hindu Bureau
Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The next meeting of the Karnataka Cabinet is scheduled for September 5, 2024.
Karnataka
Government to place report on alleged irregularities in Covid-19 pandemic management before Karnataka Cabinet
The Hindu Bureau
It is alleged that there were irregularities of ₹7,223.64 crore in COVID-19 management during the erstwhile BJP government.
Karnataka
SIT to probe ‘irregularities’ in COVID-19 management; DKS-led Cabinet panel to monitor the inquiry
The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a COVID Care Centre in Bengaluru.
Karnataka
BJP accuses Congress govt. of indulging in revenge politics by getting interim report on ‘irregularities’ in COVID management
The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka
Justice Michael D’Cunha submits report on COVID-19 ‘scam’
The Hindu Bureau

