Karnataka COVID-19 ‘scam’: BJP govt. profited during the pandemic even as lives lost, says Priyank Kharge 

The war of words between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP in Karnataka has heightened after The Hindu’s extracts of Justice D’Cunha report on the alleged ‘Covid scam’ in the State.

Published - November 09, 2024 12:44 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge. File photo

Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge. File photo | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, responding to the report in The Hindu on extracts of Justice John Michael D’Cunha report on Covid ‘scam’, said that this only confirmed what many suspected and called “only the tip of the iceberg”.

Also read: Records built to show post facto Yediyurappa approval for 3 lakh PPE kits from Chinese firms: D’ Cunha report 

“It has now been confirmed what many suspected: the BJP government in Karnataka profited during COVID while people were lost their lives for government’s apathy,” he posted on X.

Justice D’Cunha report recommended criminal prosecution of the then Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and the then Health Minister B. Sriramulu over alleged irregularities in import of 3 lakh PPE kits from two Chinese firms, without any tenders in April, 2020.

Mr. Kharge also questioned as to why local suppliers were overlooked and PPE kits imported from China. He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to “how did a CM of a state get approvals for imports without the Central Government’s consent?”.

“This is a blatant case of quid pro quo. Will the State BJP President take responsibility for his party’s actions?,” he posted on X, calling this particular instance only tip of the iceberg. He also vowed to “expose the complete #CoronaCorruption saga of the BJP”.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / government health care / corruption & bribery / state politics

