Karnataka COVID-19 advisory committee recommends ban on public, religious and political events

Final decision after consultation with CM: Health Minister

Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that the government should ban all religious, political and public events from December 20 to January 2. This includes new year celebrations too.

However, a final decision will be taken after consultation with Chief Minister, he said.

Addressing press persons after a meeting with the TAC experts, he said the committee had not made any specific recommendation on night curfew. “But the committee has categorically said that certain stringent restrictions should be in place from December 20 to January 2, especially in the wake of an imminent second wave. We will discuss with the Chief Minister and announce the restrictions,” he said.

“The committee has recommended a ban on large gatherings across the State including weddings and political functions during this period. The previous restrictions wherein more than 50 people will not be allowed to gather for celebrations and death ceremonies and more than 200 for weddings and political rallies will continue,” he said.

Expressing confidence that the second wave will not be severe in Karnataka, the Minister said “we need to continue the same level of testing and keep our health infrastructure prepared for the second wave.”