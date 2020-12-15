Karnataka Council session starts on stormy note, BJP members prevent chairman from taking seat

Bengaluru

15 December 2020 13:01 IST

Congress members physically pull deputy chairman Dharme Gowda out of chair.

Karnataka Legislative Council on December 15 plunged into chaos over the no-confidence motion issue soon after the session resumed after being adjourned sine die on Thursday.

While the Council was expected to be stormy, dramatic scenes were witnessed with Council Chairman K. Prathapchandra Shetty, against whom no confidence had been moved by the BJP, not being allowed to take his chair. BJP members physically prevented him from coming inside by closing the doors.

File photo of K. Pratapchandra Shetty, Karnataka Legislative Council chairman. | Photo Credit: RAVIPRASAD KAMILA

The ruling BJP had asked the chairman to step down to allow the motion to be taken up.

While Mr. Shetty was not allowed to occupy his chair, some BJP members in fact sat on the chair. Deputy Chairman Dharme Gowda was seated in the chair to conduct the proceedings, even before the House was formally convened. However, Congress members physically dragged Mr. Gowda out of the chair. Members of all parties surrounded the chair, plunging the house into chaos. The Council was adjourned soon after.

Meanwhile, Congress member Prakash Rathod termed the proceedings “illegal” and condemned the behaviour of the BJP members.