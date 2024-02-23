Karnataka: Council rejects amendments to Endowments Act that sought to draw more from richer temples to provide for poorer temples, archakas

February 23, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a setback to the Congress government, the Legislative Council on Friday rejected amendments to Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997, that sought to provide social security measures to over 40,000 archakas of Muzrai temples in the State, among other changes.

Second setback

The amendment Bill, which saw opposition to a few provisions from the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) members during the debate, was defeated by a voice vote as the combined Opposition commands a majority in the House. This is the second setback for the government in the Budget session as, on Wednesday, the council had referred the Karnaṭaka Souharda Cooperative (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to the House Committee.

Among the proposals, the Opposition took exception to include 10% of the gross income of 87 temples with annual income of over ₹1 crore and 5% of gross income from 311 temples with gross income of over ₹10 lakh being put into a Common Pool Fund, administered by Rajya Dharmika Parishath. Money thus collected was proposed to be used for archakas welfare and upkeep of over 34,000 ‘C’ category temples whose annual income is less than ₹5 lakh. The proposal is a departure from the earlier amendment in 2011 where 5% of the net income of temples with annual income between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh and 10% of the net income of temples with annual income of over ₹10 lakh would come to the fund.

Misinterpretation

On Thursday, Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy had issued clarification on the proposed Bill after the BJP “misinterpreted” the proposals and tried to give a “communal angle.”

Participating in the debate on the Bill, Leader of the Opposition Kota Srinivas Poojary, who held Muzrai portfolio during the BJP regime, welcomed the move to provide social security measures to archakas working in over 34,000 ‘C’ category temples. He also welcomed the proposal to provide representation to some communities in the temple committees.

However, he opposed the proposal of 10% of the gross income of the temples going to Common Pool Fund. He also opposed the proposal of nomination of the president of the temple committee by the government, and said that the committee can chose president from among its own members.

“The government can consider taking 10% of the remaining amount after the temple meets its expenses. Instead of taking money from temples. Why is the government not willing to provide the amount in the Budget? When the government is already providing a Tasdiq allowance of ₹170 crore to ‘C’ category temples, what is preventing the government to provide for archakas?” he sought to know.

Offering to make changes in the amendment Bill, Mr. Reddy said the government was willing to stay away from the president’s nomination and even reduce the percentage to be taken to the common pool. “For long, archakas in ‘C’ category temples have not received anything. We intend to offer financial assistance for housing, children’s education, and insurance. With the proposal, we are expecting about ₹60 crore. The ‘C’ category temples will get ₹25 crore for their upkeep from this,” he said, adding that till now about ₹10 crore was being collected.

Mr. Reddy also clarified that he was not bringing any drastic changes to the Bill as the previous BJP government in 2011 had allowed 10% of the temples’ net collection to be taken for Common Pool Fund. On the suggestion that the amount could be earmarked in the Budget, he said: “I can convince the government to provide money this year, but what if it is not possible next year?”

When the Opposition insisted on changes before the passage of the Bill, the Minister sought time till Monday as he needed to consult the Chief Minister since it had financial implications.

However, Deputy Speaker M.K. Pranesh, who was in chair, said such postponement was not possible as the House has already considered the Bill. He adjourned the House for 15 minutes to enable leaders to come to an understanding. However, soon after the House re-assembled, he put the Bill to vote and it was defeated.