Karnataka Council polls: Union Minister campaigns for BJP candidate in Mysuru

Union Minister for Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi

May 30, 2022 17:56 IST

Union Minister for Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said Karnataka is the first State to implement National Education Policy 2020, which is expected to redefine education and ‘help our students compete across the world’

Union Minister for Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi campaigned for BJP candidate M V Ravishankar, who is contesting the election to the Legislative Council from South Graduates’ Constituency.

Accompanied by Minister in-charge of Mysuru S T Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha and other leaders, Mr Joshi urged the voters to elect Mr Ravishankar. He asked voters to give their first preference vote to Mr Ravishankar.

Mr Simha thanked Mr Joshi for his support in bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mysuru on June 21 for the International Day of Yoga 2022.

Mr Ravishankar called upon the voters to exercise their franchise and cast their first preference vote in his favour.