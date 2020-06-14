Karnataka Council polls: political activity set to gain momentum

Bengaluru

14 June 2020 23:28 IST

Political activity over the selection of candidates to contest in the elections to seven seats in the Legislative Council is set to gain momentum. The elections are scheduled for June 29.

While the BJP’s core committee is set to meet on Monday to identify candidates for the four seats the party can win, Congress leaders are also meeting to make a shortlist of the names. A JD(S) legislature party meeting has been convened where the issue is likely to be discussed. The Congress can win two seats while the JD(S) can win one. The last date for filing of nominations is Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources in the BJP said the party was likely to accommodate only two legislators who crossed over to it, eventually leading to the toppling of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government last July. Party sources said that of the five former legislators who have thrown their hat into the ring, only two can be accommodated; the other two will be from within the saffron party. However, after the recent loss of face for the party’s regional leadership over the selection of candidates for Rajya Sabha seats, the core committee is expected to choose cautiously, sources said.

In the Congress, sources said there were at least 20 leaders competing for the two seats. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president-designate D.K. Shivakumar are likely to meet on Monday to make a shortlist of candidates for recommendation to central leaders. “So far, leaders have not met to discuss the candidates. Whether the party will go for a caste combination or regional representation will be discussed on Monday,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the JD(S), whose leaders have been besieged with requests from former legislators for the single nomination, is likely to discuss the matter at the legislature party meeting. A senior legislator confirmed that the party was yet to decide on the candidates. He said the final decision would be taken by senior leaders H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy.