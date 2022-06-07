Karnataka Council polls: Minister cautions voters against ‘invalid’ votes

In the last polls, nearly 3,500 votes had been declared ‘invalid’, says Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT C N Ashwath Narayan while campaigning in South Graduates’ constituency in Mysuru

In the last polls, nearly 3,500 votes had been declared ‘invalid’, says Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT C N Ashwath Narayan while campaigning in South Graduates’ constituency in Mysuru

Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT C N Ashwath Narayan advised voters to be watchful while exercising their franchise during the ensuing polls to the Legislative Council from South Graduates’ constituency as over 3,500 votes had been declared ‘invalid’ in the last elections.

“Please take care that your vote is not declared invalid by properly casting your ballot. It’s a preferential voting system and, therefore, make sure that your vote matters,” he said, while campaigning for the BJP candidate M V Ravishankar in a college in Mysuru.

He urged voters to give their first preference vote to Mr Ravishankar. “It’s a privilege for the teachers and graduates as the council polls are being held for constituencies dedicated for their welfare. They must make better use of this privilege by exercising their vote consciously,” he suggested.

Claiming that the BJP complies with democratic principles, he said, “Some other parties lack democratic principles. When this is the case, how can they fulfil the aspirations of the people?”

The Minister said the BJP is taking everyone into confidence and meeting all challenges. It has brought reforms in all fields, including education and technology. “India is an emerging country. The country proved its importance during the Russia-Ukraine war (in an apparent reference to evacuation of the Indian students from the war-torn country). India’s role was something remarkable. Unity is its strength,” he opined.