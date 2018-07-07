Karnataka Council demands withdrawal of Education Department circular

Following a heated debate in the Legislative Council on the Education Department having laid certain conditions regarding the filling up of vacant posts in aided schools, Primary and Secondary Education Minister N. Mahesh on Friday assured the House that the circular on the matter would be reconsidered after deliberations with experts.

The circular, dated June 29, 2017, stated that permission to fill vacant posts in aided schools would be given only if the school’s SSLC result was higher than the jurisdictional district average.

“This is unscientific and unfair. How will the school perform better if there are no teachers? Fill the vacant posts first and then ask for better results. Besides, the average percentage of SSLC results varies in different districts. While Udupi and Dakshina Kannada perform better, Yadgir and other backward districts lag behind. So the criteria to fill the vacant posts will not be the same for every district and this is unfair,” said BJP member S.V. Sankanur.

He was joined by BJP member Narayan Swamy, JD(S) members Bhoje Gowda and Srikante Gowda, apart from Congress member Ivan D’Souza. Chairman Basvaraj Horatti also intervened and said the condition should be reconsidered.

Following this, the Minister said he was convinced that it was “not sensible” to impose the rider. “I will discuss the issue with experts and see how it can be changed. The circular will be reconsidered.”

Withdrawn

Meanwhile, teachers in government aided high schools can heave a sigh of relief after the Department of Primary and Secondary Education decided to withdraw the decision to withhold their salaries if the performance of SSLC students in their schools was poorer than the district average in the past five years.

The department had issued a circular asking the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) to submit a report on such schools along with a list of teachers. This was met with objection from stakeholders, including elected representatives and teachers.