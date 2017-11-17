Karnataka Council approves Road Safety Authority Bill

The Legislative Council on Thursday approved the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority Bill, 2017, which has already been approved by the Legislative Assembly, after elaborate debate of over two-and-a-half hours.

The Bill is aimed at constituting the Karnataka State Road Safety Authority and the Karnataka State Road Safety Council for implementing road safety programmes and for the establishment of the Road Safety Fund in the State and related matters.

As many as 11 members of the House spoke on the Bill, tabled by Transport Minister H.M. Revanna, and suggested various modifications. Earlier, putting forward their suggestions, BJP member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal sought legal action against those digging roads while Ramesh Babu of the JD(S) stressed the need to have monthly meeting of the authority instead of once in six months. BJP member Ramachandra Gowda suggested setting up of district-level authorities and inclusion of more non-official members.

Congress member V.S. Ugrappa, who analysed the Bill in detail, criticised overdependence on IAS and IPS officers and sought inclusion of experts while constituting the authority. He listed what he termed as various anomalies and sought modifications.