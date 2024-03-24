GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka | Corridors of Power

March 24, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

White collar vs. red collar

The political slugfest between Congress and BJP leaders on BJP’s candidate and cardiac surgeon C.N. Manjunath in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency is unlikely to end till the completion of the election. Apparently referring to the middle-class status of Dr. Manjunath, Magadi MLA H.C. Balakrishna said the BJP’s “white collar” candidate was “unfit for politics” while Congress candidate D.K. Suresh knew every nook and corner of all the Assembly constituencies that come under the parliamentary seat.

In a counter, Rajarajeshwarinagar BJP MLA Munirathna lashed out at Mr. Balakrishna and said the “white-collar” candidate treated many patients and saved the lives of many people. He alleged that “red-collar” Mr. Suresh had “looted the property” of the poor people and done nothing for the development of the constituency. BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar too joined in hitting back and said Mr. Suresh had lost confidence and was indulging in “unwanted talk”. Earlier, Mr. Suresh took a dig at Dr. Manjunath for his electoral entry through the BJP and asked if the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s son-in-law realised that the JD(S) was “not good enough” for him to contest elections against the Congress.

Tryst with superstition

As the election campaign for the Lok Sabha election has begun, politicians have become more superstitious, even while venturing out from their residences. In one such situation, KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar came to the party office on Queen’s Road in Bengaluru late by more than half-an-hour for the event of four-time MLC Marithibbe Gowda joining the party.

Mr. Shivakumar, who often visits temples and offers prayers, said he left his residence after the “rahu kala” (inauspicious time) was over and apologised to the waiting journalists. It had a Domino effect and delayed the press conference by Chief Minister Siddaramiah, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and Mr. Shivakumar on electoral bonds.

Karnataka / General Elections 2024

