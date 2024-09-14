ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Cooperation Minister too hints at possibility of milk price hike

Published - September 14, 2024 11:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna on Saturday hinted at a possible hike in milk prices. This comes a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too suggested the possibility at an event in Magadi on Friday.

“I have brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that in the country there is no State that procures milk from farmers at a lower price than us. Similarly, there is no State that sells milk to consumers at a lower price than us,” said Mr. Rajanna, speaking to reporters in Tumakuru. A hike, he argued, would be in the interest of farmers, as the margin would be passed on to them.

Mr. Rajanna said that a meeting would be scheduled with the Chief Minister in this regard soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US