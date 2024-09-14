GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka Cooperation Minister too hints at possibility of milk price hike

Published - September 14, 2024 11:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna on Saturday hinted at a possible hike in milk prices. This comes a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too suggested the possibility at an event in Magadi on Friday.

“I have brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that in the country there is no State that procures milk from farmers at a lower price than us. Similarly, there is no State that sells milk to consumers at a lower price than us,” said Mr. Rajanna, speaking to reporters in Tumakuru. A hike, he argued, would be in the interest of farmers, as the margin would be passed on to them.

Mr. Rajanna said that a meeting would be scheduled with the Chief Minister in this regard soon.

