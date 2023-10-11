Karnataka constitutes 15-member panel to frame State Education Policy

October 11, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka government has constituted a 15-member committee to formulate the Karnataka State Education Policy (KSEP) under the chairmanship of Sukhdev Thorat, educationist, economist, and former chairman of University Grant Commission.

The Congress government had announced in its election manifesto that it would withdraw the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and bring a separate education policy for the State. The panel will frame the draft of KSEP and submit it by February 28, 2024, the order issued on Wednesday said. The committee also has eight subject experts/advisers.

The members are Sanjy Kaul, former secretary, School Education, Government of India; Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice-Chancellor of National Law School of India University; S. Japhet, former Vice-Chancellor of Bengaluru City University; Jogan Shankar, former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University; Rajendra Chenni, retired Professor of English at Kuvempu University; Nataraj Budalu, retired professor and writer; Sudhanshu Bhushan, Professor and Head of the Department of Higher and Professional Education, NIEPA; Furquan Qamar, Professor of Management at the Centre for Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia; Pranati Panda, Professor and Head of the Department of School and Non-formal Education in NIEPA; Sharat Ananthamruthy, Professor, School of Physics, University Hyderabad; A. Narayana, Professor with the school of policy and governance, Azim Premji University; V.P. Niranjanaradhya, educationist; M.S. Talawar, retired professor of Bangalore University; Santhosh Naik R., Professor, Department of Sociology, Karnataka State Open University; and Vinaya Okkunda, Associate Professor and writer, Government First Grade College, Dandeli.

Among the advisers are Yogendra Yadav, Senior Fellow at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, New Delhi; Rahamath Tarikere, retired professor at Hampi Kannada University; Janaki Nair, historian and retired professor at JNU; Valerian Rodrigous, professor, Centre for Political Studies, JNU; and Sabiha Bhoomigowda, former Vice-Chancellor of Akkamahadevi Women’s University.

The order states that the commission will undertake review of the school and higher education in the State and suggest policies to achieve a higher enrolment, provide equal access to all individuals, impart scientific knowledge to students to inculcate democratic values, give skill and professional education, among other goals.

Speaking to The Hindu, M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher and Technical Education, said: “The government has formed the best possible committee to formulate State Education Policy. All the members and experts are academic champions. The commission will submit the interim report at first and the final report by February end. KSEP will be implemented by the academic year 2024-25.”

