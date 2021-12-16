Karnataka considering implementing NEP at pre-primary level from 2022

State Government is yet to take a call on implementing at primary level

Karnataka is considering implementing National Education Policy 2020 at the pre-primary stage in select schools from the next academic year, according to Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh.

Replying to Mahantesh Shivanand Kaujalgi of Congress during question hour in the Assembly during the winter session of the State legislature in Belagavi, the Minister said the government is thinking of introducing the NEP at pre-primary stage, but is yet to take a call on whether to introduce it for primary level also from the next academic year.

The government has decided to involve anganwadi workers in the process of implementation of NEP for pre-primary stage, the Minister said. Training was imparted to some anganwadi workers on an experimental basis, but the final training would be given only after completion of the curriculum under NEP, the Minister explained.

“There is no question of implementing NEP without imparting training to the staff about the new system,” Mr. Nagesh responded to apprehensions expressed by Mr. Kaujalgi about involving the existing staff of Education Department in NEP regime without imparting the necessary training.

“We will implement the NEP in a methodical manner. All the necessary preparations are under way. There is no question of creating a mess,” he said.

Mr. Nagesh explained that the government had constituted various committees to review the present status with respect to education in Karnataka and also to prepare a position paper. “The curriculum as well as syllabus would be finalised after preparation of the position paper,” he said.