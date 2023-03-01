ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Congress workers protest against proposed collection of toll

March 01, 2023 06:30 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - Bengaluru

Protesters blocked the traffic near the Seshagirihalli toll plaza

The Hindu Bureau

Congress workers staged a protest against the proposed collection of toll for the Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway on Tuesday. They demanded that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) collect toll only after completing service roads and other pending works.

Protesters blocked the traffic near the Seshagirihalli toll plaza. “The NHAI is planning to collect the toll without completing the service road works. Once I should travel on the service road see how pathetic it is. We will not allow them to collect fees till they complete the pending works,” a protester said.

The NHAI had initially planned to collect toll from Tuesday for using the newly built six-lane road from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta. However, citing “unavoidable reasons”, it deferred the collection of toll till March 14. On March 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US