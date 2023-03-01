Karnataka Congress workers protest against proposed collection of toll

March 01, 2023 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - Bengaluru

Congress workers staged a protest against the proposed collection of toll for the Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway on Tuesday. They demanded that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) collect toll only after completing service roads and other pending works.

Protesters blocked the traffic near the Seshagirihalli toll plaza. “The NHAI is planning to collect the toll without completing the service road works. Once I should travel on the service road see how pathetic it is. We will not allow them to collect fees till they complete the pending works,” a protester said.

The NHAI had initially planned to collect toll from Tuesday for using the newly built six-lane road from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta. However, citing “unavoidable reasons”, it deferred the collection of toll till March 14. On March 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the infrastructure.