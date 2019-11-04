Karnataka

Karnataka Congress urges SC to take on record purported audio clip of Yediyurappa in MLAs disqualification case

A file picture of B.S. Yediyurappa.

A file picture of B.S. Yediyurappa.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

In the audio, he purportedly says the rebel Congress JD(S) MLAs, who were later disqualified, were kept in Mumbai during the final days of the coalition government under BJP national president Amit Shah’s watch.

The Karnataka Congress on November 4 requested the Supreme Court hearing the MLA disqualification case to take on record an audio clip purportedly of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa referring to rebel MLAs.

A Bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana said it would consult Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on constituting a Bench on November 5 to consider the fresh material given by the Karnataka Congress.

In the audio clip, at a recent party meeting in Hubballi, Mr. Yediyurappa purportedly expresses anguish over leaders' opposition to giving ticket to disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs for the December 5 Assembly bypolls in 15 constituencies.

In the audio surfaced on Friday last, he purportedly says the rebel Congress JD(S) MLAs, who were later disqualified, were kept in Mumbai in the final days of the coalition government under BJP national president Amit Shah’s watch.

He had purportedly hit out at party leaders for lack of support in “saving” the BJP government and not recognising their “sacrifice”, behind party coming to power.

The top court on October 25 reserved verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous H.D. Kumaraswamy government.

