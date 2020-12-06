Karnataka Congress to push for White Paper on State’s finances

Bengaluru

06 December 2020

The Congress will urge the BJP government to bring out a White Paper on the State’s finances during the winter session, which gets under way on Monday.

Congress Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said various districts in the State have been affected by floods thrice this year and victims have not been compensated yet. “We believe that there are irregularities in power purchase. All these issues will be discussed in the session,” he told presspersons on Sunday after holding discussions with Congress leaders at his residence to strategise the party’s stand on the floor of the House.

He also said that the State’s finances were in bad shape and that the government did not have money to pay employees their salaries, old age pension, and widow pension, among other things.

On proposed Bills

At a time when the model code of conduct will be in place for the gram panchayat elections, the introduction of an anti-cow slaughter Bill and a “love jihad” law will have an impact on the elections and will be in violation of the poll code, he added. He also said the government was set to reintroduce its land reforms, labour reforms, and APMC amendment Bills, but the Congress would oppose any kind of “anti-farmer” legislation.

‘Test for JD(S)’

Mr. Siddaramaiah also said the no-confidence motion that the ruling BJP is set to move against Council chairman Pratap Chandra Shetty would be “a test for the secular credentials” of the Janata Dal (S). “I have asked Mr. Shetty not to resign yet. Let us see whether the JD(S) will vote for secularism or will side with communal forces,” he said.