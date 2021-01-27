Karnataka Congress to intensify protest against new farm laws

As the deadlock between the farmers and the Centre over three contentious farm laws continued, Karnataka Congress on Tuesday said it would intensify the agitation against the laws at the district and taluk levels in the coming days.
Unfurling the national flag at the party office on Republic Day, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said the BJP governments at the Centre and several States had pushed farmers and the poor into distress by implementing laws to benefit the corporate world. Even after the failure of talks in 11 rounds between the Centre and farmers’ leaders, the government has not taken a decision to repeal the laws. The Congress will not stop its protests till the laws are withdrawn, Mr. Shivakumar said.
A few days ago, the Congress staged a protest in Bengaluru city and submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind through the Governor seeking repeal of the laws.
Furthermore, in the wake of a steep rise in fuel prices, party workers will hit the streets soon, Mr. Shivakumar added.
