Karnataka: Congress seeks special session of Assembly

The Opposition Congress has urged the State government to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly. In a tweet, KPCC president designate D K Shivakumar said “I urge the @CMofKarnataka to convene a special session of the Assembly to rework the budget and to discuss ways to revive the economy.”

Karnataka passed the 2020-21 State budget in March last, before the impact of the COVID-19 on the State economy. The 40-day lockdown and relaxed lockdown has severely impacted the State’s revenue sources and rendered lakhs of people jobless.

The Congress leader said “we also need to discuss the plight of the farmers and the millions who have suffered in the unorganized sectors.”

Mr. Shivakumar said many community based professionals, farmers and daily wage earners need attention and immediate financial assistance and demanded the government to convene the Legislature session to discuss a range of issues that adversely impacted the State economy.

“I assure that it will be a very productive session in the interest of our brothers and sisters who are the builders of this nation”, the Congress leader said.