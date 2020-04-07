Karnataka Congress opposes cutting salary of government employees

The State Congress is against the reduction of salary of government staff and of any employee of State-run boards and corporations.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president-designate D.K. Shivakumar told presspersons that the State’s fiscal position has not reached such a condition as to reduce the salaries of government employees. The government has nearly six lakh employees.
He said all employees might not be working during the lockdown period, but they all need to feed their family members and likely have other commitments such as repaying loans, paying fee and house rent, among other things.
The Congress leader was responding to a query on the proposed plan to cut the salaries of government employees following the slowdown in revenue collection and shortage of funds during the lockdown period.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.