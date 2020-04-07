Karnataka Congress opposes cutting salary of government employees

The State Congress is against the reduction of salary of government staff and of any employee of State-run boards and corporations.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president-designate D.K. Shivakumar told presspersons that the State’s fiscal position has not reached such a condition as to reduce the salaries of government employees. The government has nearly six lakh employees.

He said all employees might not be working during the lockdown period, but they all need to feed their family members and likely have other commitments such as repaying loans, paying fee and house rent, among other things.

The Congress leader was responding to a query on the proposed plan to cut the salaries of government employees following the slowdown in revenue collection and shortage of funds during the lockdown period.