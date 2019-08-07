Karnataka Congress MLA tweets in support of Government move on Article 370

Congress MLA from Khanapur in Belagavi Anjali Nimbalkar has tweeted in favour of the action on Article 370 by the BJP-led NDA government.

She called it a desperate measure and said the special provision had kept the country desperate for 70 years. She has marked copies to PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit shah.

Desperate Times, Desperate Measures! #Article370 had kept us Desperate for last 70 years!

Congratulations @narendramodi & @AmitShah



We The New India are with you whenever it is ‘Nation First’.. — Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar (@anjalitai) August 6, 2019

Many of those who commented have asked her to quit the Congress and join the BJP.

One said: “Right decision. But you should leave the wrong party”.

There was speculation about her switching to the BJP after she failed to attend the Congress legislature party meeting during the crisis.

But she denied it later, saying sickness had kept her away.