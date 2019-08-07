Karnataka

Karnataka Congress MLA tweets in support of Government move on Article 370

Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar during an Assembly seesion at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. File photo

Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar during an Assembly seesion at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru. File photo   | Photo Credit: K. MURALI_KUMAR

Many of those who commented on tweet have urged her to quit the Congress and join the BJP

Congress MLA from Khanapur in Belagavi Anjali Nimbalkar has tweeted in favour of the action on Article 370 by the BJP-led NDA government.

She called it a desperate measure and said the special provision had kept the country desperate for 70 years. She has marked copies to PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit shah.

 

Many of those who commented have asked her to quit the Congress and join the BJP.

One said: “Right decision. But you should leave the wrong party”.

There was speculation about her switching to the BJP after she failed to attend the Congress legislature party meeting during the crisis.

But she denied it later, saying sickness had kept her away.

