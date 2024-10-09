Karnataka Congress MLA booked for rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation

The Bengaluru police registered an FIR against Congress MLA from Dharwad Vinay Kulkarni on October 8 after a 34-year-old woman accused him of rape, kidnapping, and criminal intimidation.

The FIR names Mr. Kulkarni and his associate Arjun as the accused, according to the police.

According to the complaint, the woman is a social worker who first met the MLA in 2022. The MLA reportedly obtained her phone number from a farmer and began calling her, sometimes late at night. After several months, he allegedly made a video call while naked and pressured her to visit his house in Hebbal in Bengaluru. The woman alleged that when she refused, a group of rowdies allegedly threatened her with severe consequences if she did not comply.

On August 24, 2022, Mr. Kulkarni allegedly drove the woman from Hebbal to a secluded area near Kempegowda International Airport, and sexually assaulted her. She further alleged that the MLA threatened her to remain silent and promised to take care of her and also help her grow in politics.

The police have registered a case under Sections 506, 504, 201, 366, 376, 323, and 354 of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the IT Act. Further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kulkarni has lodged a complaint against Rakesh Shetty, the managing director of a Kannada news channel, accusing him of airing ‘false news’ after the MLA refused to pay ₹2 crore in an alleged blackmail scheme.

Mr. Kulkarni lodged the complaint at Sanjaynagar police station on October 8, requesting action against the accused. He alleged that a conspiracy was plotted by Mr. Shetty and a woman who had previously presented herself as a farmers’ activist.

