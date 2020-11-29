Karnataka Congress leaders to meet

Bengaluru

29 November 2020 23:51 IST

Senior Congress leaders in the State will confabulate in Bengaluru on Monday about the current political situation.

The meeting has been convened in light of the confusion in the BJP over a leadership change and with an eye on the winter session that commences on December 7, party sources said. While the Congress’ failure in the Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar bypolls will be looked into, discussions will also revolve around strengthening the party and preparing for the bypolls to Belagavi Lok Sabha and Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly constituencies.

Sources said that with the stability of the B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP government in question, the Congress will also strategise on how to corner the government during the legislature session over administrative failures. “The leaders believe that the emerging political situation could throw challenges to the Congress. They will discuss ways to face them,” a source said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Council S.R. Patil, and senior leader and CWC member M. Mallikarjun Kharge, among others, will take part in the meeting.