Karnataka Congress leaders stage protests against Centre over rice supply issue

June 20, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

Leaders and workers of Congress staged protests in Hassan and Shivamogga, on Tuesday, June 20, against the Centre, demanding rice to fulfil the party’s promise of providing 10 kg to people below the poverty line in Karnataka.

The protesters took serious exception to the Central government’s refusal to offer rice and termed the move politically motivated and intended to defame the Congress government in Karnataka.

K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Arasikere MLA, who led the protest in Hassan, alleged that the Food Corporation of India had assured the State that it would provide the required quantity of rice. However, within a couple of days, it changed its position. “It must have come under political pressure from the Central government to change its stand. The distribution of rice has been in practice since the Congress-led UPA government, under the leadership of Dr. Manmohan Singh, introduced the Food Security Act. Now, the BJP is trying to take credit for rice distribution,” he said.

Further, he said the denial to supply rice would hurt State-Centre relations in the federal structure. “The people of Karnataka pay taxes to the Centre. We have accepted the federal structure. The party holding power at the Centre should respect it. And, we are not demanding rice for free. The State government wants to purchase it from the Centre,” he said.

He also maintained that the State government would fulfil the promise irrespective of the non-cooperation of the Centre. “We will implement our guarantee scheme. However, it may be delayed. Other States have come forward to offer rice. We will procure and fulfil our promise,” he said.

Protests in Shivamogga

Similarly, Congress leaders in Shivamogga took part in a protest march in Shivamogga against the Centre. They assembled at Shivappa Nayaka Circle and raised slogans against the Centre. Former minister Kimmane Ratnakar, addressing the protesters, said that the Centre’s attitude would affect the federal setup. “A few groups have been demanding autonomy. If the Centre does not cooperate with the States, many more might demand autonomy, affecting the federal setup,” he said.

Mr. Ratnakar also took exception to BJP leaders’ statements on procuring rice from the FCI. “The rice with the Centre does not belong to the BJP. It is grown by farmers in the country, and the State has the right to procure it. The BJP leaders are commenting as if the rice in FCI godowns is a personal asset of Modi or BJP leaders,” he said.

District Congress Committee president H.S. Sundaresh, former MLC R. Prasanna Kumar, Shivamogga City Corporation members H.C. Yogesh, Rekha Ranganath and others were present.