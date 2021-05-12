Karnataka Congress leaders stage protest against government’s failures

The Congress leaders demanded a financial package for providing compensation for the poor who were affected most by the pandemic and lockdown imposed by the government.

The Karnataka Congress leaders on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the State secretariat alleging the State BJP government’s failures in management of the COVID-19.

KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and several other legislators and party leaders participated in the protest and shouted slogans against the State and Central governments for their alleged failure in handling of the pandemic.

The party alleged that the BJP government in the State has not able to allot beds for virus infected patients and many died owing to shortage of oxygen supply. The Congress leaders demanded a financial package for providing compensation for the poor who were affected most by the pandemic and lockdown imposed by the government.

The Congress has been demanding crediting of ₹10,000 each in the bank accounts of the poor.