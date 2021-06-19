Karnataka Congress launches video contest for children on COVID-19 vaccination

Aims to inject a positive message about getting vaccinated to counter the cynicism and gloom brought about by pandemic

Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday launched ‘Vaccinate Karnataka’ campaign, which is a social media video contest for children to make videos urging adults to get vaccinated. The first-of-its-kind competition invites students from schools across Karnataka to make a social media video about COVID-19 vaccination.

The students who come up with the 100 best videos shall receive an Android tablet each as reward. To participate in the contest, children have to post a two-minute video on social media platforms with the hashtag #VaccinateKarnataka, and then submit a form at www.vaccinatekarnataka.in.

“Nobody persuades adults like children do. When children tell parents to get vaccinated, they won’t say no. That is why we have launched this campaign to spread awareness in society about COVID-19 vaccination,” said Mr. Shivakumar.

To prevent damage from the imminent third wave of COVID-19, at least 80% of people above the age of 18 need to get vaccinated.

Mr. Shivakumar called upon students to prompt parents and others to get vaccinated to curb further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The children of Karnataka are very creative. I want them to find creative ways of spreading a positive message about taking the vaccine. Use song, dance, poetry, drama, art, humour, or anything you like, to create a video. In the video, you must tell why all adults should take the vaccine,” he said. All the participants in the campaign will get a ‘Covid Hero’ certificate.

“Students from all parts of Karnataka are free to participate in this competition, and they can share their videos in social media so that we can view and examine them,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

The competition aims to inject a positive message about getting vaccinated to counter the cynicism and gloom brought about by the pandemic, he said.