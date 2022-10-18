Karnataka Congress launches ‘SayCM’ campaign

The Hindu Bureau
October 18, 2022 23:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the success of its ‘PayCM’ campaign, the Congress has launched ‘SayCM’ campaign, demanding answers to the questions it has asked the BJP government in the State. The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday tweeted another image on the lines of ‘PayCM’ campaign which said: “SayCM, 90% Undelivered. Do we need to Pay CM for CM to Say”. 

“Let PayCM now become SayCM. Let them answer the people of the state. BJP Karnataka that has broken their promise to the people by forgetting the assurances they gave before the elections needs to answer now. Should people pay 40% commission to even speak of the promises you made in the election manifesto?,” the KPCC tweeted. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Congress leader Priyank Kharge said the party had earlier launched a campaign ‘Nimma Hattira Ideya Uttara?’ (Do you have the answers?) and asked 50 questions to the government. “But till now they have not answered even a single question,” he said, adding that this had forced them to do a ‘SayCM’ campaign along with ‘PayCM’ campaign. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Indian National Congress
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app