Karnataka Congress launches advertising campaign to highlight price rise, welcomes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

January 14, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee under leadership of D. K. Shivakumar has launched an innovative advertisement campaign to tap the alleged public anger on price rise before AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit to Bengaluru on Monday, January 16.

The campaign highlights the issues of massive price-rise in the state, and projects Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a solution provider to peoples’ problems, KPCC chief Shivakumar said.

“Women of Karnataka bear the brunt of price rise the most. We must understand pain of a mother who can’t afford daily essentials for her child,” he said in a tweet adding, “Get ready to welcome Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi who is coming to Karnataka to help poor and middle-class families who are confused whether to pay their children’s school fees or buy an LPG cylinder.”

Mrs. Vadra will address this during her rally on Monday in Bengaluru, showing “why Congress is the party of governance”.

The party intended to capitalize the people’s exasperation prevailing against the current dispensation and help Mrs. Vadra galvanise support in its favour through the Congress for Karnataka campaign.

Mr. Shivakumar asserted that Congress governments in three other Indian states have been providing subsidies from their pocket on fuel, including LPG cylinder, petrol and diesel to keep the price rise under check as the Union government has shown “complete apathy” towards middle-class and poor peoples’ miseries.

The videos used in the campaign also show how petrol costs over ₹100 a litre, LPG cylinder cost approaches ₹ 1,200, along with rising milk and electricity prices have affected the monthly budgets of the poor and middle-class families.

The campaign also showcased the government data that reflects how children from poor families in Karnataka have been compelled to drop out from schools as their parents are unable to afford their fee due to price rise.

“The Karnataka Congress is hopeful that Mrs. Vadra’s visit will help consolidate its vote-base and boost its chances to win upcoming assembly elections”, Mr. Shivakumar said.