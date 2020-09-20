Karnataka Congress inducts LGBT activist

Bengaluru

20 September 2020 23:03 IST

The Congress requires workers from the grassroots and not those who roam around leaders, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar said on Sunday.

Speaking after inducting LGBT activist and founder of Ondede Akkai Padmashali here, Mr. Shivakumar said those who grew from the grassroots were those who would become leaders. “Those who surround the leader can never become a leader,” he added.

In a word of appreciation, he said that Akkai Padmashali was not an asset of the State Congress alone. “She is going to be the asset for the party at the national level. It is a happy occasion that such a person has joined the party. She has not come alone but brought the entire community with her.”

Meanwhile, the KPCC has set up a committee to review the National Education Policy that was unveiled by the Centre recently. The committee will identify lacunae in history and social sciences syllabi that have been incorporated.