Karnataka Congress hails AAP win in Delhi

The State Congress on Tuesday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.
“Congrats to @ArvindKejriwal and #AAPWinning Delhi. It has gone along expected lines, and despite the vituperative, divisive, high-decibel campaign, the BJP lost badly,” tweeted Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao.
On the Congress’ rout, Mr. Rao said it was time for a clear-cut strategy and an overhaul and clarity at the top. “There is no time to lose,” he added. The Congress, like in the 2015 Assembly elections, was unable to open its account.
In a tweet, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also congratulated Mr. Kejriwal. He urged him to take up the agenda of social change as well as development.
