Karnataka Congress demands probe into N.R. Santosh case

Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar has demanded a probe into the alleged suicide bid by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s political secretary and grand-nephew N.R. Santosh.

“The Chief Minister’s political secretary allegedly trying to commit suicide is not a small issue. It needs to be investigated properly by an independent agency,” he said, adding that several confidential and delicate issues are believed to be involved in the matter.

He claimed that a confidential video, which had been passed on to Delhi leaders from an MLC and a Minister, had hurt Mr. Santosh recently. “That MLC and the Minister both were blackmailing the Chief Minister and others,” he claimed.

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said the attempted suicide was “mysterious”. “Mr. Santosh helped a lot to form this government… He had taken MLAs to Mumbai and Delhi. It is a really serious issue. The people of the State want to know how this happened. The incident has been interpreted differently. The political secretary is not an ordinary man.”

Mr. Ahmed urged the government to conduct a probe by a special investigation team.