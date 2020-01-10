Karnataka Congress condemns ‘heckling’ of college students

The State Congress has condemned the “heckling” of students of Jyoti Nivas College, Bengaluru, by BJP workers during the course of an argument over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It has accused the BJP of using college and university campuses for political ends.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre alleged that BJP activists had forced students to sign on pro-CAA banners and were dividing students on religious lines.

Mr. Khadre defended his party colleague and MLA Ramalinga Reddy’s visit to Jyoti Nivas College later, saying that the college came under Mr. Reddy’s Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan opposed using of educational institutions for “fanatical” activities by students affiliated to political parties. Only healthy debates should be held on campuses, he said.

Mr. Narayan, who also holds the Higher Education portfolio, said students must seek permission from college managements or the authorities concerned for holding demonstrations.