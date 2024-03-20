Karnataka: Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar begins campaign in Shivamogga, actor Shivarajkumar accompanies his wife

March 20, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

Congress candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat Geetha Shivarajkumar began her election campaign on Wednesday. She, along with her actor-husband Shivarajkumar reached Barandur in Bhadravati taluk, where party workers had gathered in large numbers to welcome them.

Along the route to Shivamogga, Ms. Geetha was stopped at many places and garlanded. Hundreds of party workers joined the march on their two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The party held a meeting with workers in an auditorium at Gopala Extension. Addressing the gathering, Ms. Geetha said: “I am your daughter. You cannot send me back empty-handed. You have to vote for me. If I am elected, I will be your voice in Parliament.” The Congress candidate also recalled the contributions of her father and former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa.

Mr. Shivarajkumar said his wife had 38 years of experience looking after the family and also took on the responsibilities of Shaktidhama, a non-government organisation for women in Mysuru. “We call the earth a woman. Like that, women shoulder all the responsibilities of a family. We need to respect their sacrifices. Hence, I appeal to you all to support her in the election,” he said. The actor said that he would also visit most of the places in the district along with his wife to campaign.

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa said his sister Ms. Geetha would be the true representative of the people of Shivamogga in Parliament if she was elected.

Sagar MLA Beluru Gopalakrishna, Congress leaders Kimmane Ratnakara, Manjunath Gowda, Prasanna Kumar, Ayanur Manjunath, H.C. Yogesh, Nagaraj Gowda, Youth Congress leader H.P. Girish, and others were present.

