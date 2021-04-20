Karnataka Congress blasts BJP govt for asking Governor to chair all-party meeting

A health worker collecting swab samples at Kempe Gowda Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Monday. K. Murali Kumar MURALI KUMAR K

The Karnataka Congress hit out at the BJP government for asking Governor Vajubhai Vala to chair a virtual all-party meeting on the pandemic situation on Tuesday at 4.30 pm.

The Congress challenged the leadership of chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, in handling the pandemic. “What does it indicate the Governor calling an all-party meeting? Is there no elected government in the state? Does the government have no face to face the Opposition? Or is this part of a #BSYmuktaBJP campaign?” the Karnataka Congress tweeted.

The all-party-meeting called by the government last Sunday was cancelled following the chief minister infected with the virus and admitted for the treatment at the private hospital in the city.

The virtual meeting chaired by the Governor would be attended by the chief minister, leaders of the Opposition parties, presiding officers’ of both houses of the state legislature, senior ministers and officials in the government.

Alleging that the government has failed to save the lives of hundreds of people infected with the virus, the Congress leaders opposed imposition of total lockdown of Bengaluru, which has recorded 9618 cases on Monday.

Mr Yediyurappa too is said to have expressed his opinion against the lockdown since it would cause inconvenience to the public and increase misery among the people in the unorganized sector.

The government is expected to announce strict measures after the all-party meeting. The night curfew imposed by the government in major cities of the state, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, would end at 5 pm on April 21.

Senior Congress leader and former minister H K Patil welcomed the meeting chaired by the Governor and said the Governor cannot be a mute spectator for the government’s lapses in spreading the virus.

He urged the Governor to conduct a death audit of COVID victims to prevent manipulation of data by the government agencies. The situation was very grave in the state, he said and appealed to the governor to pull up the government and ministers concerned if any lapses in executing measures to control the pandemic.