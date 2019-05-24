Karnataka Cong. campaign chief resigns

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) campaign committee chairman H. K. Patil has tendered his resignation following the Congress’ debacle in the parliamentary elections in the State.
Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Mr. Patil said he had sent the resignation letter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi on Friday morning.
In his letter, Mr. Patil said that results of the elections in Karnataka are contrary to the expectations of all Congressmen. “As campaign committee chairman, I had the privilege to take the policies and message of the party to the people. In view of the debacle, I feel it is my moral duty to own up the responsibility,” he said in the letter.
Mr. Patil said that the results were shocking and it was time for the party to introspect seriously.
