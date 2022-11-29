Karnataka confident of effectively arguing its case in border row: CM Basavaraj Bommai

November 29, 2022 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST - New Delhi/Bengaluru

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is coming up for hearing in the Supreme Court on November 30 and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi will effectively present the case on behalf of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in the national capital on Tuesday November 29. Mr. Rohatgi has been a senior advocate and he has been briefed about the border row between the two States by State Advocate General Prabhulinga Navadagi.

“I have also given an explanation from my side on the history of legal fights over this issue. Preparations are under way to present the case in the Supreme Court on November 30. There will be enquiry on the maintainability of the petition filed by the State of Maharashtra. The former Chief Justice, Justice Deepak Mishra, had raised the issue of maintainability of the petition, and we will oppose that petition. Now, the Maharashtra leaders are showing how serious they are on this issue,” Mr. Bommai said.

Rules for inclusion of Maharashtra villages

He said there are certain rules for the inclusion of villages of one State in another.

On time sought by residents of 42 villages in Jath taluk of Maharashtra seeking merger of their villages with Karnataka, Mr. Bommai said, “This problem is not new as they have been issuing such statements for the last so many years due to non-availability of proper basic infrastructure.”

However, since the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, it would be discussed in an all-party meeting and legal opinion would be taken before arriving at the final conclusion.

On the attack on KSRTC buses in Maharashtra, he said top officials of Karnataka have spoken to the Home Department of Maharashtra, and the situation is under control.